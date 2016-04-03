Things most atheists believe, without proof by their own standards

Many atheists like to claim that they only believe things with evidence. What they invariably mean by this is “evidence they will accept.”

Yet anyone who talks to atheists long enough, even smart ones, knows that atheists believe lots of things they can’t prove and have no evidence for–or at least, not by the standards they demand of others. Indeed, it seems I can hardly get through a conversation with an atheist these days without them making dogmatic faith statements they can’t back up. Some common examples:

Nothing exists but natural phenomena. Skepticism is a scientific principle or is inherently scientific. Occam’s Razor is a scientific principle or is inherently scientific. If you see something that seems impossible, you imagined it or were fooled. Our thoughts are entirely a property or function of chemicals in the brain. There are no forces, phenomena, or entities which exist outside of or apart from physical nature. There are no forces, phenomena, or entities which transcend nature. There are no forces, phenomena, or entities which are supernatural. If you don’t have a good theory as to why something works, you can dismiss the evidence that it works anyway. The laws of physics are explained by science. The laws of physics don’t change or, if they do, they only change in ways scientists can predict and measure. Science is how we determine if things are true or not. Religion and science are warring forces. Faith is about believing without evidence.

There are more examples and I may add to them as I think of them as I prepare a book chapter on this topic. But not a single one of these things is scientifically provable, all are dogmatic assertions or assumptions. Some are demonstrably false yet are popularly believed among atheists anyway.

This is why people rightly laugh when atheists claim they have no faith and no beliefs not backed by science. Atheists clearly have faith and clearly believe all sorts of things they can’t back up scientifically or empirically. If they’d admit this more often, people might think atheists less silly and more trustworthy. I’m just sayin’.

Oh by the way, for sure, Not All Atheists Are Like That. But go on, talk to some atheists some time and see how fast some or even all of these come out of their mouths.

*Update*: Additional common atheist beliefs, based on recent atheist feedback:

Logic works just because it does. The laws of physics work just because they do. Science “overcame” or “surpassed” religion. Science had to fight off belief in God to advance. Science had to fight off religion to advance. Science had to fight off Christianity to advance. Christians believe things solely because they’re in the Bible. Ex-Christian atheists understand the Bible better than Christian scholars. Fundamentalist Christians understand the Bible better than orthodox scholars. 19th and 20th Century Historico-critical revisionist atheists understand the Bible better than orthodox scholars. 19th and 20th Century Historico-critical revisionist liberal Protestants understand the Bible better than orthodox scholars. All schools of Biblical scholarship are equally valid except the orthodox one. Most Christians and Jews should be Creationists because the Book of Genesis describes how Planet Earth was created like a science text. People who think God and spirituality are rational things to pursue are mentally ill. All that is written here is “from a Christian perspective.” All that is written here is “from a Western perspective.” Only an angry person would say the things said here. Because belief in God is rooted in emotion and appears instinctive in some people, it’s never rational. Asking what makes existence possible at all is not a real question.

More as they come to me or people point them out. They’re really common, did you ever notice?